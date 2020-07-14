The Seahawks invested a seventh-round pick in tight end Stephen Sullivan, an infrequent contributor at LSU but an intriguing prospect. At the Senior Bowl, Sullivan played like a seasoned pro, blocking defenders and making smooth moves to get open. The former receiver has decent speed for a tight end and could morph into a contributor for the Seahawks in time. Sullivan is worth a final-round pick in rookie-only drafts.
2020 Outlook: Stephen Sullivan
2020 Outlook: Stephen Sullivan
