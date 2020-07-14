Steven Sims has the chance to be the second-best receiver for Washington this year, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues, especially PPR. He emerged as a playmaker for Washington late last season, scoring at least 15 PPR points in each of his final three games. He had 29 targets over that span and scored four touchdowns, and he showed instant rapport with Dwayne Haskins. Washington added some competition for Sims in the NFL Draft with rookie Antonio Gandy-Golden and free agent Cody Latimer, but Sims might have an edge on those guys given his performance in 2019. Terry McLaurin should be considered the No. 1 receiver in Washington, but Sims should be better than Kelvin Harmon. Sims should be considered a sneaky sleeper in deeper leagues this season.
2020 Outlook: Steven Sims
2020 fantasy player outlook for Steven Sims, WR, Washington Redskins
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.