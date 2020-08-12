T.J. Hockenson began Lions training camp on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list, potentially hampering his ability to be ready for the start of the season. You should definitely look for the very latest news on him before drafting him, be it on CBS Sports or anywhere else. Why? Because there's legit potential for T.J. Hockenson to break out in his second season. He was on his way to doing so in 2019, pouring out 131 yards and a touchdown on six grabs in his first NFL game, but that wound up representing 36% of his total yards and 50% of his touchdowns in 12 games. Despite his disappointing numbers, Hockenson remains a high-upside tight end with great receiving ability in an offense that is willing to throw the ball plenty. The key is Hockenson getting the volume necessary to even register as a top-12 tight end - sharing the ball with Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola could keep him under 100 targets. So long as he's active with the team, draft Hockenson past Round 11 as a No. 2 Fantasy tight end with the idea of keeping him on your roster if he gets off to a hot start or throwing him to the waiver-wire wolves if he has a cold couple of weeks.