T.J. Yeldon is expected to be the No. 3 running back in Buffalo this season behind Devin Singletary and Zack Moss, and Yeldon has minimal Fantasy value in that role. Singletary and Moss should dominate touches, and Yeldon will likely need an injury to get quality playing time. In 2019, Yeldon's first season with Buffalo, he was the No. 3 running back behind Singletary and Frank Gore. He appeared in just six games and never had more than 10 total touches in any contest. His role isn't expected to increase, and he should only be added off waivers if Singletary or Moss miss time due to injury.
2020 Outlook: T.J. Yeldon
2020 fantasy player outlook for T.J. Yeldon, RB, Buffalo Bills
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.