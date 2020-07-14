T.Y. Hilton's stock has fallen over the past couple of years, but he's still worth a Round 4 pick in PPR. Hilton's 7.4 yards per target in 2019 were a career worst but we don't know how much of that was because of quarterback play and injury. I don't expect Philip Rivers to be as good as Andrew Luck was, but he should be an upgrade from Jacoby Brissett. As for the injuries, Hilton will turn 31 this year and has battled one ailment or another for most of the past two seasons. He's a solid No. 2 receiver with huge weekly upside, but he's not likely to finish as a top-10 receiver again.
2020 Outlook: T.Y. Hilton
2020 fantasy player outlook for T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
