Tarik Cohen's regression in 2019 may serve bargain Fantasy shoppers well on Draft Day. Though he did see fewer carries, Cohen still played nearly 50% of all offensive snaps and confirmed his passing-game role with a slight bump in targets (6.5 per game). Sadly, Cohen was less efficient with those targets and was more than 2.0 yards per touch worse in his third season, scoring five fewer times. His numbers weren't helped in the least by the arrival of David Montgomery, who remains the preferred running back for Chicago. Cohen's role may not expand, but it's unlikely we'll see his playing time crash since the Bears have no one on the roster quite like him. That means he should finish right around 150 touches for the third straight year. We're two years removed from his upside and one year removed from his downside -- there isn't much harm in spending a Round 8 pick on Cohen as a PPR league bench running back on the hope he rebounds, though aggressive drafters will go after him in Round 7. We'd wait until at least Round 9 or 10 in non-PPR formats.