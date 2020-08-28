Tavon Austin is a free agent at the time of publication, and he will look to sign with a team as a reserve receiver and contributor on special teams. He is not worth drafting in most formats, even when he lands a new job. In 2019 in Dallas, Austin had a minor role on offense. Only twice did he have more than one catch in a game, and it's doubtful he'll do more in 2020. Keep an eye on where Austin ends up, but he's not worth selection in any Fantasy leagues this year.
2020 Outlook: Tavon Austin
2020 fantasy player outlook for Tavon Austin, WR, Dallas Cowboys
