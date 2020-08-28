Teddy Bridgewater left New Orleans to become the starter for the Carolina Panthers, and he's a deep sleeper in a one-quarterback league and a solid No. 2 option in Superflex or 2QB leagues. Bridgewater was solid in relief of Drew Brees in 2019, showing great timing and accuracy while keeping most of his targets close to the line of scrimmage. In Carolina that will play well with Christian McCaffrey, D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel there to do damage after the catch. If Carolina's defense is as bad as it looks on paper, Bridgewater could be a high-volume passer with a chance to sneak into the top-12 Fantasy quarterbacks by the end of the year.
2020 Outlook: Teddy Bridgewater
2020 fantasy player outlook for Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Carolina Panthers
