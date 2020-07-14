Terry McLaurin was one of the best surprises as a rookie in 2019, and he should well again this year. He was Washington's best offensive player in 2019 when he scored at least 15 PPR points in seven of 14 games. He did that despite inconsistent quarterback play and not much help from the rest of Washington's receiving corps. McLaurin will again be the lead receiver for Washington, and hopefully his rapport with Dwayne Haskins is solid from Day 1. Haskins helped McLaurin score at least 15 PPR points in each of his final three games in 2019, and hopefully that carries over. McLaurin could finish the year as a top-20 Fantasy receiver in all formats and is worth drafting as a borderline starter in all leagues as early as Round 4.