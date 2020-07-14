Tevin Coleman remains an integral part of the 49ers run game, but he's not the only one. Kyle Shanahan prefers to use several backs in an effort to keep them fresh - good for the 49ers, bad for Fantasy. As such, Coleman had eight games with 10 or more carries (including the playoffs), but only one after November as Raheem Mostert began taking playing time away. He also had just three games all year (including the playoffs) with over 75 total yards, and while he scored seven regular-season touchdowns, four came in a blowout win over the lowly Panthers. Coleman has potential, but until he wrangles away playing time from Mostert and the rest of the 49ers, he'll be a bench option for Fantasy. Luckily, his price tag isn't steep - you should be able to find him by Round 9. Pairing him with Mostert (who should go at least three rounds sooner) isn't a bad way to capitalize on the 49ers' strong rush offense.