Touchdowns saved Todd Gurley's Fantasy value in 2019, and they might do so again in 2020, making him a viable option in the third round in most leagues. That's because the Falcons have consistently registered a bunch of running back rushes both in the red zone (at least 43 per year over the past five) and inside the 10-yard line (at least 20 per year over the past five). Not that those numbers would make Gurley swoon - he's averaged 57 red-zone carries and 32 totes inside the 10 over his past three seasons in Sean McVay's offense. If Gurley doesn't share the ball much and if he stays healthy, collecting north of 10 touchdowns should be within his reach, and he should see between 15 and 25 touches per game every week. Of course, the health is a big "if", as is his ability to rack up yardage after barely topping 1,050 total yards in 2019. Gurley appears to be less explosive following his knee issues from over a year ago. It makes his touchdown production that much more important. Gurley can be had as late as 30th overall, a decent discount compared to past years, but it's not without risk. He's clearly not the No. 1 running back he once was, even if he's on a team that could use him just as much as his previous team did.