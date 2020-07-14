For the first time in 21 seasons, Tom Brady will wear a new uniform after signing as a free agent with Tampa Bay and leaving New England, and this is a good move for his Fantasy value. Brady, 43 when the season starts, is now someone to consider as a top 10 Fantasy quarterback with his move to the Buccaneers, and he's worth drafting with a mid-round pick. Brady now has one of the best receiving corps with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and the return of Rob Gronkowski, as well as rookie Tyler Johnson, and Bruce Arians should allow Brady to make plays. He struggled in 2019 with the Patriots, and Father Time could be catching up to him. But the improved talent around him, along with an aggressive offense, should allow Brady to flourish again. He could be great, even if he looks different in Tampa Bay instead of New England.