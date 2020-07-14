Trenton Cannon will compete to be a reserve running back for the Jets this season behind Le'Veon Bell, Frank Gore and Lamical Perine, but Cannon has minimal Fantasy value in that role. Cannon did not touch the ball on offense in 2019, and he finished the season on injured reserve with a foot injury. The Jets have Cannon, Josh Adams and Kenneth Dixon likely competing for one spot. Whoever makes the final roster, however, isn't worth drafting in any leagues.
2020 Outlook: Trenton Cannon
2020 fantasy player outlook for Trenton Cannon, RB, New York Jets
