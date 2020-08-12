Trey Quinn still has the chance to be a contributor for Washington, but he's not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. Quinn will likely be the No. 4 receiver for Washington this year behind Terry McLaurin, Steven Sims and Antonio Gandy-Golden, but we'll see what happens with Cody Latimer, who is on the Commissioner's Exempt List. Quinn struggled to post consistent production in 2019, and he has a lot to prove to Fantasy managers before he can be trusted, even as a waiver-wire addition.
2020 Outlook: Trey Quinn
2020 fantasy player outlook for Trey Quinn, WR, Washington Football Team
