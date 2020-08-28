Ty Montgomery signed with the Saints this offseason and has been drawing some attention for his play in training camp so far. That won't make him Fantasy relevant to begin the season, but he could be a natural fill-in for Alvin Kamara if his injuries crop up again. Montgomery spent 2019 as the third-string running back for the Jets, and he finished the season with fewer than 200 total yards. Montgomery doesn't need to be drafted in most leagues, but he could be an excellent waiver-wire add down the road.
2020 Outlook: Ty Montgomery
2020 fantasy player outlook for Ty Montgomery, RB, New Orleans Saints
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.