Playing as the primary target with the Bengals last year, Boyd's catch rate cratered to 60.8% while his yards per target sank back to levels seen prior to his 2018 breakout. Essentially, he was a volume-driven compiler who was lucky to finish as a top-20 PPR receiver and a top-30 non-PPR option. However, Boyd has developed a quick rapport with Joe Burrow in training camp, and seems set to return to his role in the slot where he should be able to avoid the toughest matchups, so the arrow is pointing up. He should be a Round 6 pick in non-PPR and closer to a Round 5 choice in full PPR, and you might even take him before A.J. Green comes off the board.
2020 Outlook: Tyler Boyd
2020 fantasy player outlook for Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
