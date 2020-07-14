If you're looking for the next George Kittle, take a gander at Tyler Higbee. Finally given the chance to be a consistent receiving threat in his final five games last year, the bulky-but-swift Rams starter averaged 21 PPR points (12.4 in non-PPR), accruing more Fantasy points than any tight end. Those numbers came even as he continued to do more than his fair share of blocking in the offense. Rams coach Sean McVay said this offseason that he had "big plans" for Higbee, and there's no doubt that the burly behemoth's involvement should remain consistent in 2020, especially if the Rams can't find an obvious solution to their run game. There's potential for him to snare seven-plus targets per game, rare numbers for most tight ends. Round 7 might be an aggressive point to reach for Higbee, so bank on waiting until Round 8 to find him, start him and win with him.