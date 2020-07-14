Tyler Kroft will most likely be the No. 2 tight end for Buffalo this season behind Dawson Knox, but he has minimal Fantasy value in that role. He also has to hold off Tommy Sweeney for the No. 2 job as well. Kroft had an injury-plagued year in 2019 for Buffalo, and he restructered his contract to stay with the Bills. But even if he somehow managed to leap frog Knox on the depth chart, he would not be worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues.
2020 Outlook: Tyler Kroft
2020 fantasy player outlook for Tyler Kroft, TE, Buffalo Bills
