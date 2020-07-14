Through the first nine weeks of last season, only Michael Thomas and Mike Evans had more PPR Fantasy points than Tyler Lockett. That he came through on an average of 8.0 targets per game and with an 81.9% catch rate made it all the more impressive. But then Lockett was hospitalized after Week 10 and wasn't the same, averaging 5.7 targets per game, a low-for-him 13.2 yards per catch and an ugly-for-everyone 58.8% catch rate until he throttled into high gear in the playoffs. Point is, Lockett was on-pace for over 100 catches, over 1,300 yards and 11 touchdowns, something that shouldn't be lost on Fantasy drafters. True, DK Metcalf's development and Greg Olsen's arrival might cost Lockett a few numbers, but he's played at a hyper-efficient level for a couple of seasons and should keep it going, particularly if the Seahawks find themselves in a bunch of high-scoring games. There's nothing wrong with taking him in Round 4 (or even late Round 3), but if he finds his way into Round 5 because some people downgrade him because of his injury last year (FYI, he didn't miss a game), don't hesitate to take him.