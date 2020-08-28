Tyrell Williams was expected to be a starter for the Raiders, but a torn labrum in training camp could make it tough for him to handle a full snap share, and he's not worth drafting in most Fantasy leagues. The Raiders upgraded their receiving corps this offseason with the additions of Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards, and Williams is likely behind both, as well as Hunter Renfrow. Williams is a long-shot to contribute much for 2020.
2020 Outlook: Tyrell Williams
2020 fantasy player outlook for Tyrell Williams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
