A lot of Fantasy managers have been on autopilot when it comes to drafting the Vikings DST in the late rounds. It's time for that practice to come to an end. Minnesota lost edge rusher Everson Griffen, cornerbacks Trae Waynes and Xavier Rhodes as well as five other key contributors from their defense this offseason. The only move they made in free agency was adding veteran big man Michael Pierce to the D-line, and he chose to opt out from playing in 2020. The secondary got some help in the draft, but it might be too much to ask of them to play big right away, and the Vikings' playmakers at linebacker are another year older. Can the DST, which finished sixth-best each of the past two seasons, somehow come together for another big run without as many established pieces? Only if you like the Vikings' schedule to begin the season (Green Bay, Indy and Tennessee lead off) should you consider them with a final-round selection.