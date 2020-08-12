Vyncint Smith will compete to be a reserve receiver for the Jets this season, but he has minimal Fantasy value in all leagues and should not be drafted. The Jets don't have the deepest of receiving corps, but Smith will open the season behind Jamison Crowder, Breshad Perriman and rookie Denzel Mims at best. Even if Smith is No. 4 on the depth chart, he's not expected to produce much for Fantasy managers this year.