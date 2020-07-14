Washington's DST could be a sneaky Fantasy option this season and is worth keeping an eye on during the year to add off waivers. Washington's additions of Ron Rivera as coach, edge rusher Chase Young, Thomas Davis at linebacker and a revamped secondary with Kendall Fuller and Ronald Darby could lead to good things. Washington also has quality players in Landon Collins, Ryan Kerrigan and Jonathan Allen, and this unit should improve under Rivera. Washington's DST isn't worth drafting in most leagues but could become a streaming option during the season.
2020 Outlook: Washington
2020 fantasy player outlook for Washington, DST, Washington Redskins
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.