Wendell Smallwood signed with Pittsburgh in late July, and he will look to make the final roster of a crowded backfield. He should not be drafted in any leagues. Smallwood will compete for a reserve role behind James Conner with Benny Snell, Anthony McFarland and Jaylen Samuels. Even if Smallwood makes the team, his role will be limited, barring a slew of injuries. He spent 2019 in Washington, but Smallwood never scored more than four PPR points in any outing. Ignore him on Draft Day in all formats.
2020 Outlook: Wendell Smallwood
2020 fantasy player outlook for Wendell Smallwood, RB, Washington Football Team
