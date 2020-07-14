If Will Fuller had ever played a full season, we might consider him a top-20 receiver without DeAndre Hopkins. As it is, he's an upside No. 3 who should be drafted in Round 8 or later. Fuller played 14 games in his rookie season, but hasn't played more than 11 since. His 16-game pace over the past two seasons is right around 1,000 yards, but it's been very uneven. In two games in 2019 he totaled 21 catches for 357 yards and three scores. In his other nine outings he caught 28 passes for 313 yards and no touchdowns. In 2018 he was over 100 yards in three of seven games, but under 50 in three as well. There is every reason to hope for big upside from Fuller without Hopkins, but even if he stays healthy there's no guarantee he leads the Texans in targets now that they've added Brandin Cooks.