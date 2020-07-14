At this stage of his career, Willie Snead is a contributor and occasional touchdown scorer, but not someone to have on a Fantasy roster. Last season he had four games with 10-plus PPR points and 10 with five or fewer. Rookie Devin Duvernay could push him for his job in the slot before the season starts. He shouldn't be part of your Draft Day plans.
2020 Outlook: Willie Snead
2020 fantasy player outlook for Willie Snead, WR, Baltimore Ravens
