Younghoe Koo proved his worth in 2019 and should be drafted as a top-six kicker in the final rounds of Fantasy drafts. For the final eight weeks of 2019, he was the best kicker in Fantasy. He's on a good team and will play more than half of his games in a dome, which checks two of the boxes we look for in kickers. Now we'll need to see if he can repeat his accuracy from 2019. One thing to watch in camp is that there has been talk of the Falcons bringing in competition for Koo. His job may be less secure than the other top-12 kickers.
2020 Outlook: Younghoe Koo
2020 fantasy player outlook for Younghoe Koo, K, Atlanta Falcons
