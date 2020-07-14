Zach Ertz remains one of the top tight ends in the NFL and Fantasy, and he should again have a standout season in 2020. He's worth drafting as the No. 3 or 4 tight end behind Travis Kelce and George Kittle, and he's potentially behind Mark Andrews as well. Ertz should be selected no later than Round 4 in all formats. He did struggle slightly in 2019 compared to his record-breaking performance in 2018, and the increased role for Dallas Goedert is part of the reason. But Ertz was still one of just four tight ends to average at least 14.0 PPR points per game - along with Kelce, Kittle and Austin Hooper - and this is the third year in a row Ertz has been above that threshold. While Kelce and Kittle might have distanced themselves from Ertz slightly, he's still one of the best players at his position. And he's worth drafting with an early-round pick in all leagues.