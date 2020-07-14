The Bills drafted rookie running back Zack Moss in the third round of the NFL Draft, and Moss will share touches with Devin Singletary this season. Moss will likely be No. 2 on the depth chart, but he should have the chance to replace Frank Gore as the complement to Singletary in 2020. If things go well, he could push Singletary for the lead role. Moss is worth drafting with a mid- to late-round pick in all seasonal leagues and a second-round pick in rookie-only drafts. Last year, Gore led the Bills with 166 carries and was second behind Singletary with 179 total touches. Moss should fill that role, if not do more, and there is an opportunity here for Moss to make an immediate impact in his rookie campaign.