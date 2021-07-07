There are few things less comfortable as a Fantasy analyst than putting together a bust list. For one thing, it's inherently negative which isn't exactly fun. Also, for someone to be a bust that must be highly regarded by someone, and there's probably a good reason for that. You're either saying an elite athlete, or an aging great, or a future star isn't going to be as good as expected. No fun.

I want to put heavy emphasis on "as good as expected" because people take these bust lists to mean we think the players are simply bad. That's not the case at all. A majority of the guys below I'd happily draft at the right cost. It's just that their industry consensus ranking makes it unlikely I'll have that opportunity. And there is no better example of that than Saquon Barkley.

Barkley was a superstar in his rookie year, with 2,000 total yards and 15 scores. And he got off to a similar start in 2019, totaling 275 yards from scrimmage in his first two games of that season. But he hasn't been able to stay healthy since. And when he has been on the field, he hasn't been quite the same player, especially with Daniel Jones under center.

In nine complete games with Jones, Barkley has still averaged more than 109 yards per game, but his targets per game (6.1) have been about 20% below what he saw from Eli Manning and he's only scored five touchdowns in those nine games. Oddly enough, Barkley has also been a far less efficient rusher. In 20 games started by Manning, Barkley averaged 5.19 yards per carry. The average has fallen to 3.81 in games started by Jones.

It could just be that the Giants offensive line has been that much worse the past two seasons. The problem is, I'm not sure how much better we can expect it to be. At the very least, the addition of Kenny Golladay should help take some attention off Barkley. But if the Giants pursue a run-heavy approach with a below-average offensive line, we shouldn't expect Barkley's efficiency or target share to bounce back much.

Finally, we don't even know when Barkley will be 100%. The Giants added Devontae Booker in the offseason and there's been a lot of talk about easing Barkley in at the beginning of the year. Considering his consensus ranking is fourth overall and his efficiency and scoring are in question, any deviation from his past workhorse status is a major concern. We can live with four yards per carry and six yards per target if he's seeing 20-plus touches every week, but not if he's in a timeshare. Not in the first round.

None of this is to say that I hate Barkley, but I don't think all the information we have points towards taking him with a top-five pick. In fact, I wouldn't take him in the first round of a PPR league. Here are seven more players I think the industry is currently too high on: