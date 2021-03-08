Like I did with sleepers, I'm basing busts on early ADP from Bestball10s. It's not a perfect representation of what we'll see in July by any means, but it's not a bad start. And that's a good reminder to remember, this is just a start. Much will change between now and September, but below I've got nine guys I don't believe will live up to their early ADP.

The thing I hate about writing this article is that you are forced to say which very good players will not live up to their ADP. That can sometimes be framed as saying a guy isn't good, which couldn't be further from the truth for most of the players below. But it's especially not true for Nick Chubb.

Chubb is currently the No. 8 running back off the board in PPR drafts and that's exactly where he finished last year. So what's the problem? I think that was his ceiling with Kareem Hunt on the roster. In 2019 Chubb was not a top-15 PPR back in the final eight games Hunt played. What was the difference?

The difference is 2020's extreme efficiency. Chubb averaged 5.6 yards per carry last year. While he's always been very efficient, that was a 10% increase over his career mark, and about 10% higher than I'd project any back. Chubb also scored once every 15.8 carries, in his first two seasons in the league he'd scored once every 30.6 attempts.

The boost that increased efficiency provided was about 40.6 Fantasy points or 3.38 Fantasy points per game. Chop that off his total and he falls to 13.93 Fantasy points per game, outside of the top 15 again. Even if you want to give credit to Chubb for the partial game he played, he'd still be at 15.11, outside of the top 12.

I need to be extra clear here, Chubb is phenomenal, I believe he's one of the best pure runners in the league. But if he needs to average 5.6 yards per carry and score once every 15 carries to justify his ADP then the problem is not with him, it's with his ADP and his role. He should be drafted closer to where J.K. Dobbins is. More on Dobbins below.