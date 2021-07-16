If you've been following the regression articles this offseason, you may think I have something against the Packers. After all, Aaron Rodgers led off the quarterback article, Davante Adams was the face of wide receiver regression and now Robert Tonyan is featured in the tight end headline. And it's certainly all related.

Rodgers posted a career best (and completely unsustainable) 9.1% touchdown rate and threw 60% of his touchdowns to Adams and Tonyan. The easiest place to find 2021 regression candidates is in Green Bay. And while Adams is still the No. 1 wide receiver in projections after factoring in regression, Tonyan falls all the way outside of the top 12 tight ends.

That's largely because Tonyan's touchdown efficiency was even crazier than that of Adams. He scored 11 touchdowns on 59 targets. That rate with Adams' 149 targets would have resulted in 27 touchdowns. Tonyan also produced 9.9 yards per target, which is probably due to regress a little as well.

The bottom line is, unless Tonyan's target volume increases significantly, you should expect him to lose at least five of his touchdowns off last year and his yardage and catch totals are so insignificant that the loss in touchdowns will make him a touchdown-dependent streamer.

Here are five more tight ends primed for regression in 2021: