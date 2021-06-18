When making their 2021 Fantasy football picks, many owners will obsess about who to take first and try to plan out the early rounds ahead of time. Savvy players know that going deeper in the player pool is an essential part of their 2021 Fantasy football draft prep. Players you hit on in later rounds could help boost your team to championship contention. Executing a strong draft should be the goal, and nailing the unheralded players and gems after you have built the core of your team is imperative. Who should be high up in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings?

Sam Darnold, QB, Carolina Panthers: After a poor start to his career in New York, Darnold is getting a fresh start with the QB-needy Panthers. Much like Ryan Tannehill before him, Darnold has the hope of performing better after leaving former head coach Adam Gase behind. The Jets never gave Darnold much to work with in terms of supporting playmakers, and that is certainly not the case in Carolina. Darnold will get offensive support from the best all-around running back in the game, as Christian McCaffrey will be a prime target out of the backfield and can also take pressure off his quarterback by consistently succeeding as a runner.

D.J. Moore is coming off a pair of 1,100-yard seasons, while former Jets teammate Robby Anderson is the mix after averaging 15 yards per catch playing with Darnold in the past. Rookie Terrace Marshall Jr. rounds out an impressive supporting cast that can potentially make Darnold worthy of starting consideration in 2021.

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks: The old phrase "now or never" certainly applies to Penny heading into the 2021 season. The Seahawks declined to pick up the fifth-year option on the former first-round draft choice, and now the pressure is on for Penny to show he can stay healthy and be a key part of the offense. Chris Carson is the clear No. 1 running back for Seattle, but there is room for Penny to operate as a complementary player.

In an ideal scenario, the Seahawks will view Carson as the inside banger and Penny as a threat to defenses on the perimeter. Penny has played 27 games in three seasons, including just three in 2020 as he recovered from a torn ACL, but he has also flashed the ability to score from anywhere on the field. Penny has averaged 5.1 yards per carry in his career and had TD runs of 58 and 37 yards in 2019. If he can stay healthy this season, Penny has flex position potential. If Carson goes down with an injury again himself, Penny could see a prime opportunity to start for the Seahawks.

Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs: Sammy Watkins was a consistent Fantasy disappointment during his Chiefs tenure. Now, he has moved on to Baltimore, and Kansas City did not make a significant offseason move to replace him. That would indicate the team is willing to go with one of their in-house options to step forward and become a quality No. 2 wide receiver for Patrick Mahomes. The three top candidates to seize the opportunity are Hardman, Demarcus Robinson and Byron Pringle.

A former second round draft choice, Hardman appears to be the most talented and potentially impactful player among the three wideouts. His downfield gears are evident and he certainly has more upside than Robinson or Pringle.

