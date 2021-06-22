When making your 2021 Fantasy football picks, it is essential to avoid overhyped players who could doom your season. Steering clear of potential 2021 Fantasy football busts is just as important as hitting on 2021 Fantasy football sleepers and breakouts. When doing your 2021 Fantasy football draft prep, you will come across players like Michael Thomas and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, two early-round picks last season who did not produce as desired.

Top 2021 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes SportsLine's top 2021 Fantasy football busts:

Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars: Many Fantasy players become too excited about rookies and then get burned. Last year, Edwards-Helaire was a source of frustration, while Jonathan Taylor and Cam Akers did not get rolling until later in the season. The pandemic slowed the progress of first-year players a year ago, but two seasons ago Miles Sanders and David Montgomery also failed to meet expectations. There is an adjustment period for most rookies in any season.

Etienne was widely considered the best overall running back prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft and may prove to be a successful backfield partner with Trevor Lawrence once both get fully settled at the NFL level. Etienne is versatile, explosive and can score from anywhere on the field, but he will likely share time with James Robinson. Etienne is very talented, but Jacksonville's offense will be a work in progress and his workload may not be heavy enough to warrant drafting him as an RB2.

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles: Hurts generated plenty of Fantasy excitement late in the 2020 season, as he displayed upside as a runner and passer. He had a pair of 300-yard passing games and three outings of 60-plus rushing yards from Weeks 13 to 17. Running quarterbacks always galvanize Fantasy players, and Hurts is being viewed as the next Lamar Jackson or Kyler Murray.

Last year's returns for running quarterbacks show that the final results can vary. Murray finished second overall at QB last season, but Jackson was a source of frustration and finished as the QB10. Hurts, much like Jackson, has a shaky receiving crew, as his most outstanding receiver is a rookie. Despite a very strong finish to the 2020 campaign, Hurts has plenty to prove as a starter. There could be very disappointing performances as he tries to gain more experience with a mediocre supporting cast.

Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots: It appears the Patriots are trying to revive their standout tight end sets of years past. New England acquired the two most prominent players available at the position in the offseason, bringing in Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. It was painfully apparent that the Patriots' receiving crew was the league's worst last year, and the additions of Henry and Smith were prime moves in an effort to upgrade a poor passing game.

Henry, though, was never as productive as advertised in Los Angeles. Injuries and disappointing numbers have been his true signatures in recent seasons. He has caught just 13 TD passes in the last three seasons and did not finish as a top-10 Fantasy tight end in 2020. Now, Henry gets a clear downgrade at quarterback and will be working with another potential top target at the same position.

