Free agency is always a chance for NFL teams to upgrade their rosters, and no team invested more in 2021 than the New England Patriots. Fantasy football owners now have to gauge how former Titans tight end Jonnu Smith and former Chargers tight end Hunter Henry fit into the Patriots offense. In signing 19 total free agents, Patriots owner Robert Kraft spent at least $162.5 million in guaranteed money -- close to the $172 million he spent for the entire team in 1994.

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seahawks: The Seahawks are making 2021 an all-or-nothing prospect for Penny, declining to pick up his fifth-year option and thus making him an unrestricted free agent after the season. Beware the player working in a contract year, though, as Penny will be extra motivated to perform at full health to stay in the NFL. A former first-round draft pick from San Diego State, Penny has battled injury throughout his tenure in the Pacific Northwest while also battling Chris Carson for carries.

Carson will be back in 2021 and the 1-2 punch with Penny will remain, but the real question mark here is Penny's health over the course of the 17-game season. Penny has played 27 games in three seasons, including just three in 2020 as he recovered from a torn ACL. But Penny is now sufficiently recovered, and is eager to prove his NFL worth both to the Seahawks and the other 31 potential employers.

Josh Reynolds, WR, Tennessee Titans: Reynolds is aiming to step neatly into the void left when Corey Davis moved to the Jets, and Tennessee is a great place to do it. Reynolds caught 52 of 81 targets last season for 618 yards and two touchdowns in Los Angeles, career highs in receptions and receiving yards.

Reynolds was often buried on the Rams' depth chart behind Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods, but he now has an opportunity to seize a starting job in Tennessee. A red-zone threat with five of his nine career scoring catches coming inside the 10-yard line, Reynolds was obviously targeted by the Titans to replace Davis -- and he could conceivably outperform him with an increased role.

Sam Darnold, QB, Panthers: Darnold becomes a better quarterback simply by filling out a change-of-address form from MetLife Stadium to Bank of America Stadium, as the Carolina Panthers aimed to fully upgrade their QB situation following a one-year experiment with Teddy Bridgewater. Not only did the Panthers trade with the Jets to get the former Southern Cal standout, they then locked him down for an additional year by picking up his fifth-year option worth a guaranteed $18.8 million in 2022.

Darnold becomes the second quarterback to attempt to resurrect a flagging career after being coached by Adam Gase, and hopes to become Ryan Tannehill 2.0 in Charlotte. Carolina already has established quality playmakers in place and added another promising target in the NFL Draft. A dynamic running back in Christian McCaffrey will mean Darnold's wide receiver targets will see more single coverage, and the Panthers believe he has what it takes to fully capitalize on both D.J. Moore, former Jet Robby Anderson and rookie speedster Terrace Marshall Jr.

