The Fantasy football draft bible includes SportsLine's top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers:

Sam Darnold, QB, Carolina Panthers: The Jets have moved on at quarterback, and now there is so much focus on the arrival of Zach Wilson that New York's No. 3 overall pick from just three years ago has become a complete afterthought. Darnold himself is putting that failed experiment behind him, too, and it would be wise not to ignore how he can potentially take advantage of a fresh start. With his new team, Darnold is suddenly surrounded by more talent then ever before. He has an impressive-looking supporting cast of playmakers in Carolina.

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks: Seattle declined Penny's fifth-year option this offseason, making it clear that Penny has to show his best stuff in 2021, or his tenure with the Seahawks could be over. Another year filled with injuries and lack of availability could lead to a very uncertain future. Seattle drafted Penny in the first round in 2018, and when Chris Carson emerged as the clear lead RB, the Seahawks envisioned the two as a possibly dazzling duo. Ideally, the Seahawks would like to have Penny as a perimeter playmaking complement to Carson, the inside banger.

Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs: Hardman already is being seemingly being tossed into the Fantasy scrap heap in the minds of players and fans who have already started to view him as a bust. The Chiefs picked Hardman in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and many Fantasy leaguers immediately saw Hardman as a very promising upside play. He was viewed as a possible big-play target, a candidate to contribute quickly and significantly in the league's best passing game. Now, with Sammy Watkins gone, there is a definite opportunity to be taken as the No. 2 WR in the Kansas City passing game.

