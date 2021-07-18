The term "bust" conjures up memories of frustration and visions of disappointments. When doing your 2021 Fantasy Football draft prep, you need to avoid players who will not meet expectations. A major part of your 2021 Fantasy Football strategy should be to steer clear of the players who won't deliver their projected seasonal outputs. Side-stepping land mines is as important as making well-informed 2021 Fantasy football picks.

When reviewing your 2021 Fantasy Football rankings, you should be aware of players who may be stirring buzz but will not live up to the hype.

Travis Etienne, RB, Jaguars: Fantasy Football players often get very excited about rookies, but sometimes to the point of expecting too much from them. This is especially true at running back. Last season, Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not live up to his preseason billing, while Miles Sanders and David Montgomery are other recent examples of rookie backs who disappointed. Jonathan Taylor and Cam Akers also did not come on strong until late last year. James Robinson is not going to be shelved after his very impressive 2020 season, and Etienne may not break out right away as he operates in a time share as a rookie.

Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles: Hurts is the latest dual-threat quarterback to generate a lot of enthusiasm. He played well down the stretch for the Eagles during the regular season, as he had a pair of 300-yard passing games and rushed for 60-plus yards in three outings. Now, Hurts is the clear starter for Philadelphia from the outset in 2021 and expectations are raised. Some players are ready to bank on him as their QB1 for the upcoming season. While Hurts is a very dangerous runner, he is still a work in progress as a passer. He completed 52 percent of his passes last season and frequently showed a propensity to take off and run rather than work through his progressions.

Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots: The Patriots have successfully employed dual tight end sets in the passing game. When the strategy worked well, it put unique pressure on opposing defenses. New England appears to be attempting to revive that approach with its tight ends. The Patriots acquired both of the top TEs available this offseason, bringing in Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith. However, Henry has only caught 13 total TD passes in the past three seasons while also being a frequent injury concern. Now, he gets a significant QB downgrade with the Patriots, so Henry should be passed over when you are looking for a TE1 on draft day.

