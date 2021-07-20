There is plenty of excitement surrounding the incoming class of 2021 Fantasy football rookies. Players with a combination of impressive talents and prime opportunity can offer sky-high upside. In dynasty drafts, deciding where to tab these incoming players will become a major part of your 2021 Fantasy football draft prep. When perusing the 2021 Fantasy football rankings, it is important to know why rookies are ranked. Running backs are often expected to make the quickest impact, while some of them can be targeted as possible starters in their first seasons.

Many wide receivers have significant upside, but will need time to emerge as consistently outstanding Fantasy producers. Quarterbacks will play right away in many instances but carry plenty of initial risk. Before beginning the search for the top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Javonte Williams, RB, Broncos: After a breakout season at North Carolina in 2020, Williams is going to challenge veteran Melvin Gordon for quality touches in Denver. He should certainly be considered as one of the top three running backs on the board in dynasty startup drafts. Williams has instant upside in seasonal drafts as well. He displayed strong tackle-breaking skills in college, as he broke tackles at an amazing rate of nearly 55 percent in 2020.

Elijah Moore, WR, Jets: Moore comes into the NFL after piling up 1,193 receiving yards in just eight games for Ole Miss last season. In startup dynasty leagues, he should be drafted as a top five wide receiver. He will also threaten Jamison Crowder's role as a slot receiver in his first pro season. Moore's 85.1 percent catch rate at Ole Miss in 2020 was the highest mark posted by any qualified non-running back in the past five years. He profiles as a very dependable target for Zach Wilson, yet he also has big-play promise.

Justin Fields, QB, Bears: Fields' seasonal ranking has been slightly blunted by indications from the Bears that he may not start right away. With Andy Dalton as his main competition, the widespread belief is that could still take over the starting job some time in 2021. He is certainly a top three quarterback in dynasty startup drafts. If you can patiently wait for him to start this year, he may reap the benefits of a pass-catching corps that includes Allen Robinson and possible significant playmakers in Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet.

