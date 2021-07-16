"Sleeper" is the single most buzzworthy word in Fantasy football. During your 2021 Fantasy football draft prep, finding value picks is critical in the middle to later rounds. Players who exceed expectations can be key to winning a league title. A major part of your 2021 Fantasy football strategy is knowing when to pick off the best bargains. It's all about outwitting and outthinking your opponents as you get deeper into the draft and creating a strong set of 2021 Fantasy football rankings.

While reviewing and examining your Fantasy football rankings 2021, it is important to be aware of players who are ending up in new situations. Players who have changed teams or are being presented with more opportunities often turn out to be the best value plays. Other players who are under pressure to respond can be strong 2021 Fantasy football picks, as they have to perform in "now or never" scenarios.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Scott Engel, Jody Smith and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, strategy tips and much more. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2021 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2021 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes SportsLine's top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers:

Sam Darnold, QB, Panthers: Darnold has the potential to transform from an NFL bust into one of the top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers. His Jets tenure was an obvious nightmare, but much of the blame can be attributed to the front office and coaching staff not giving him the proper supporting cast and guidance to succeed. Now, much like Ryan Tannehill, Darnold can put an Adam Gase experience behind him and look to blossom elsewhere. He is starting over in a much friendlier situation in Carolina.

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seahawks: Penny is certainly in a "now or never" situation in Seattle. The former first round pick is running out of time to show the Seahawks he can build on his brief glimpses of promise. Seattle declined to pick up Penny's fifth-year option in the offseason. Penny must make an impact in the Seahawks' offense this season or he could be headed for a very uncertain NFL future. He must be highly motivated to prove himself in a pivotal year.

Adam Trautman, TE, Saints: Times are changing in New Orleans, as the Drew Brees era will now begin. Head coach Sean Payton remains the architect of the Saints' offense, and some features may stay the same. Payton has always tried to make the tight end an important part of the passing game. He featured Jimmy Graham as a major weapon in his prime and we can also consider that Jared Cook caught 16 total TD passes in the past two seasons.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2021 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the second round in many leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes.

So what is the value of every single player for your 2021 Fantasy football rankings? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2021 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.