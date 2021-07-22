When making your 2021 Fantasy football picks, you may wonder when to make a move for one of the top wide receivers or when to grab a wideout who may break out this season. Learning who fits into the various tiers is essential part of your 2021 Fantasy football draft prep. Rather than relying on a preset draft order to address the position, you should be well-versed on the wide receivers who could vault higher in 2021 and where they fit in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings.

Savvy drafters know that instead of making futile attempts to plan what round to target specific wide receivers, you have to go with the flow of the draft. Staying ready to make "on the fly" moves is a key to executing a strong 2021 Fantasy football strategy. Before beginning the search for the top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Scott Engel, Jody Smith and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Engel is a Fantasy Hall of Famer, Smith has been ranked among the most accurate experts in the nation by FantasyPros, and Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. This trio brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, strategy tips and much more. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2021 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2021 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes several of SportsLine's top targets in its 2021 Fantasy football wide receiver rankings:

Michael Thomas, Saints: Injuries led to a disastrous season for Thomas last year, as he fell hard from his previous levels of superstardom. Thomas failed to catch a single TD pass in 2020 and now faces further uncertainty in the first year of the post-Drew Brees era. Still, Thomas' average depth of target actually increased last season from 8.1 to 9.6 yards. In games with Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston at quarterback, his aDOT shot up to 9.9 yards.

Diontae Johnson, Steelers: Johnson certainly has earned Fantasy WR2 consideration heading into the upcoming season, but can he continue to build on his 2020 campaign? The advanced statistics suggest Johnson might be ready to take his game to higher levels. In 2020, Johnson had a targets per route run rate of 26.5. The statistic has a high correlation to Fantasy scoring, and Johnson had a TPPR that was one of the best in the league. He is also one only of three players to finish with a TPPR of above 25 percent at the age of 24.

Laviska Shenault, Jaguars: The beginning of the Trevor Lawrence era dawns in Jacksonville in 2021, and we are waiting to see who will be his top targets in the passing game. Shenault has already generated considerable Fantasy buzz in the preseason as a potential top wide receiver for Lawrence. Shenault had a 20 percent TPPR rate last year, which is very impressive for a rookie. His TPPR rate actually rose to over 23 percent when he worked out of the slot. With Keelan Cole now gone, Shenault is a prime candidate to work out of the slot for the Jaguars in 2021.

