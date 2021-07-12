When making your 2021 Fantasy football picks, you should look for players who can take their production to new levels. You can target 2021 Fantasy football rookies as well as players who recently changed teams. Players who are under additional pressure at key points of their careers can also rise above where they may be initially rated in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings. Overall, when doing your 2021 Fantasy football draft prep, you should seek out players who will deliver better statistics than expected.

You must be aggressive in your approach to landing these targets because they can be essential performers who can perfectly complement the superstars and top choices from the early rounds. Before beginning the search for the top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Scott Engel, Jody Smith and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Engel is a Fantasy Hall of Famer, Smith has been ranked among the most accurate experts in the nation by FantasyPros, and Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. This trio brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, strategy tips and much more. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2021 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2021 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes SportsLine's top 2021 Fantasy football breakouts:

Mike Davis, RB, Falcons: Last season with the Panthers, Davis finally gave us real glimpses of what he can be capable of if given an opportunity to play often. He had to start for a major chunk of the season when Christian McCaffrey went down. Davis started 12 games, totaling 1,015 yards and eight TDs from scrimmage with 59 receptions.

Davis averaged 13.8 Fantasy points per game in PPR leagues, which was 21st among running backs. He has not generated much enthusiasm among Fantasy leaguers so far, but the Atlanta Falcons thought enough of him to pencil Davis in as their No. 1 running back for the 2021 season. Davis is a tough and elusive runner who will now have to condition himself to be a lead back over a full season, and he could be a very busy worker as a runner, goal-line option and pass-catcher.

Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals: Last season, Burrow may have been able to challenge Justin Herbert for the title of best Fantasy football rookie QB had his season not ended so terribly. A major knee injury ended Burrow's promising 2020 campaign in late November. After the first half of the season, Burrow had ranked inside the top 10 among Fantasy quarterbacks. Despite playing behind a shaky offensive line, Burrow delivered five 300-yard performances and a 400-yard outing.

All indications are that Burrow should be ready for the 2021 season, and he will have to continue to throw frequently to keep the Bengals in games. But he has a new offensive line coach and the unit appears to be upgraded from last season. His wide receiver crew, already an impressive one that featured Tyler Boyd and standout 2020 rookie Tee Higgins, received another major addition in the 2021 NFL Draft. Burrow's former LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase rounds out a very impressive trio that can help Burrow possibly emerge as a top-five Fantasy QB this year.

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Colts: The Colts brought in Carson Wentz with the hopes that he can recapture the past form that once made him an MVP contender. In order for the ex-Eagles QB to flourish, he will need to develop a dependable No. 1 WR with his new team. Decorated veteran wideout T.Y. Hilton would seem to be the top candidate to fill such a role, but his best years may be behind him at this point. Second-year man Michael Pittman Jr. has the ability and the opportunity to quickly become a prime playmaker.

Indianapolis did not bring in any other notable wide receivers in the offseason, so Pittman is clearly ticketed for a very significant role in the Colts' passing game. He is a big receiver who is capable of winning on contested catches and making key grabs on important downs, and he should be a frequent TD target. He also demonstrated nifty yards after the catch skills in the playoffs.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2021 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the second round in many leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player for your 2021 Fantasy football rankings? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2021 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.