In 2020, Justin Jefferson performed much better than anyone projected as a rookie, while Jonathan Taylor took a while to get rolling and Clyde Edwards-Helaire disappointed. When evaluating the 2021 Fantasy Football rookies, it is important to not just look at talent and college production. You will see several rookies all over the 2021 Fantasy Football rankings based on projected playing time, individual strengths and weaknesses, and how they fit with their NFL teams. How you fit first-year players into your overall scheme of building a team is an important part of your 2021 Fantasy Football strategy.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Scott Engel, Jody Smith and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Engel is a Fantasy Hall of Famer, Smith has been ranked among the most accurate experts in the nation by FantasyPros, and Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. This trio brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, strategy tips and much more.

Top 2021 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes SportsLine's top Fantasy football rookies 2021 to target:

Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh: The Steelers were a pass-first team in 2020, but the arrival of Harris strongly indicates the offensive approach is about to change. Spending a first-round draft pick on Harris is a clear signal that Pittsburgh wants to establish better offensive balance, yet Harris seems destined for an important role either way. If the Steelers center their offense around the run, he will be in line for heavy volume, and if they continue to throw often, Harris will catch many balls out of the backfield.

DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia: It would appear that Smith has a strong chance to be an immediate Fantasy contributor in his first pro season. The Eagles had a desperate need for a true No. 1 wide receiver, and Smith appears to fit that bill. There is no other wideout on Philadelphia's roster who profiles as a potential high-volume target. Smith's production at Alabama clearly illustrates that he can be the star who fills a longtime hole for the Eagles while being presented with an opportunity that could translate into quality Fantasy results.

Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets: While much of the focus is on Zach Wilson, Fantasy football players have Carter in their crosshairs. After the Le'Veon Bell experiment ended and New York, it became apparent that there could be an opportunity for a new running back to take over as the main man. New York signed former 49er Tevin Coleman, but also drafted Carter as a potentially dazzling playmaker.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2021 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the second round in many leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player for your 2021 Fantasy football rankings? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2021 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.