Touchdowns are the most important statistic in Fantasy football, and may be the most essential stat in all of Fantasy sports. When examining and reviewing 2021 Fantasy football rankings, you are always looking for the best possible TD-producers. But when doing your 2021 Fantasy football draft prep, it is imperative to remember that touchdowns are a very unpredictable statistic from season to season. You cannot simply refer to last season's numbers when trying to project for this year.

Looking at a player's Touchdown Dependency Rating can help us pinpoint the ideal 2021 Fantasy football busts, sleepers, and breakouts. TDR is a stat that will become a key to your 2021 Fantasy football strategy and represents the percentage of a player's Fantasy points that came from touchdowns. Before beginning the search for the top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Scott Engel, Jody Smith and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Engel is a Fantasy Hall of Famer, Smith has been ranked among the most accurate experts in the nation by FantasyPros, and Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. This trio brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, strategy tips and much more. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2021 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2021 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes SportsLine's top positive and negative touchdown regression candidates:

Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers: After catching a career-high eight TD passes in 2019 and totaling 11 from scrimmage, Ekeler had two TD catches and one rushing score in 10 games last season. Ekeler saw his overall TDR drop from near the league average among non-QBs at 22.8 percent to just under 11 percent.

The outlook should be much better this season for Ekeler in terms of visits to the end zone. His usage rate when healthy last year was among the best in the league, and such volume should translate into better results in 2021. He was on pace for an incredible 120-plus targets in games he played with Justin Herbert last year. Ekeler will have better TD luck this season, and could even see more goal-line work as a runner.

Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas: Last year, Elliott's rushing TD production was cut in half, as he had just six scores. It was also the second time in three seasons that the Cowboys superstar finished with six rushing TDs. While Elliott is still widely regarded as a first-round pick for 2021, he is generally not viewed as being among the very elite Fantasy players at running back. Players such as Jonathan Taylor will be taken ahead of Elliott in many drafts.

A closer look at the stats, though, reveals Elliott is set to bounce back in terms of TD production in 2021. He led the NFL in carries inside the five-yard line last season, and with a healthy Dak Prescott guiding the offense this year, the Cowboys' offense will be less predictable near the goal line and should make more trips into the red zone. Elliott was below the league average in TDR at 21.5 percent in 2020, but that number is destined to improve considerably this season.

Will Fuller, WR, Miami: Fuller proved himself as a consistent threat with Houston whether DeAndre Hopkins was in the picture. He showed he could be both a dangerous big-play demon and a reliable pass-catcher on key downs. That made him one of the most sought-after WRs in free agency, and the Miami Dolphins landed Fuller as a top projected playmaker for young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who needed another significant playmaker to boost his outlook.

Fuller's 2020 TDR of 25.4 percent from last season was 12th-best among 77 qualified pass-catchers. His eight TD catches were a career-high, but that number is set to drop into territory where he will be a bust candidate, The Texans' offense was a pass-heavy unit because the team regularly played catch-up. Fuller will have more competition for targets on a team that will throw less, and he gets a QB downgrade from Deshaun Watson to Tagovailoa.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2021 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the second round in many leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player for your 2021 Fantasy football rankings? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2021 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.