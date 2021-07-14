During your 2021 Fantasy football draft prep, it is very important to keep up to date on player movement and roster additions at the wide receiver position. As players change teams and enter situations where they will see new opportunities, there will be instances of increased production. When creating your 2021 Fantasy football rankings, it is essential to be aware of which wideouts could be in line for statistical boosts.

As you consider your potential 2021 Fantasy football picks at wide receiver, reviewing target shares and targets per route run can help uncover 2021 Fantasy football breakouts. Doing such deep statistical dives can strengthen your 2021 Fantasy football strategy. Before beginning the search for the top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Scott Engel, Jody Smith and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Engel is a Fantasy Hall of Famer, Smith has been ranked among the most accurate experts in the nation by FantasyPros, and Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. This trio brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, strategy tips and much more. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2021 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2021 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes SportsLine's top wide receivers to target based on target share and targets per route run:

Curtis Samuel, Washington Football Team: Samuel's target shares were below 20 percent during his tenure with the Panthers, yet he appears to be in line for an increased share in Washington. His new team features establish standout Terry McLaurin, but Washington has struggled to develop any other quality wideouts to complement him. Plus, Samuel will be working with gun-slinging quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who has shown strong tendencies to favor two prime wide receivers with his previous teams.

Carolina planned to feature D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson while Samuel worked as a part-time playmaker in the slot last year. Samuel forced his way into being a heavier part of the passing mix than expected, and his targets per route run rate was actually over 20 percent. In the second half of the season, his overall target share also soared above 20 percent. Moore could be in line for the highest target shares of his career while playing his most prominent offensive role yet.

Calvin Ridley, Falcons: Ridley was already established as a Fantasy WR1 before the departure of Julio Jones. Now, with the future Hall of Famer gone, it's not unrealistic to view Ridley as one of the very best players at his position in Fantasy football. The volume splits for Ridley playing with and without Jones last year are eye-popping. Such numbers also indicate that Ridley's performances without Jones in the mix could be another reason why the Falcons felt they could deal Jones.

In games in which both top wideouts played 70 percent or more, Ridley's target per route run rate was less than 22 percent. In games that Jones missed or did not play in 70 percent of the snaps, the TPPR rate increased to 27 percent. Had Ridley posted that number over a full season last year, he would have been one of the two NFL WRs with a such a lofty rate.

Rashod Bateman, Ravens: The Ravens desperately needed to improve their wide receiver situation this offseason if they wanted to make a deeper playoff run in 2021. They have consistently been unable to identify and acquire significant playmakers at the position. Baltimore had the worst passing game in the NFL last season. This time, the Ravens are hoping that using a first-rounder on a very promising WR prospect will boost the outlook of the passing game.

Bateman dominated looks in 2020 at Minnesota, with a target share of over 30 percent. His massive rate was almost 10 percentage points higher. Bateman profiles as a high-volume type who can instantly take advantage of a prime opportunity to fill a major need for the Ravens. When looking at the class of 2021 Fantasy football rookies at wide receiver, no one walks into a better immediate situation in terms of possible volume than Bateman.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2021 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the second round in many leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player for your 2021 Fantasy football rankings? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2021 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.