A key topic when evaluating the outlooks of wide receivers in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings is target share, which is the percentage of a team's passing attempts that were targeted at a specific player. Knowing which players can be headed for increased target shares must become an integral part of your 2021 Fantasy football draft prep.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Scott Engel, Jody Smith and Jacob Gibbs

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2021 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes SportsLine's top wide receivers to draft based on projected target share:

Curtis Samuel, Washington Football Team: While Washington returns many of its offensive pieces from last season and Samuel has not commanded more than a 20 percent target share so far in his career, his impending connection with a new passer can certainly boost his outlook. Journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick has historically been a frequent thrower, one who has always locked on to two pass-catchers in previous stops. Terry McLaurin is the clear No. 1 WR in Washington, but Samuel is ready to take over as the No. 2.

When Fitzpatrick played for Miami last year, he lacked a true No. 2 WR, but in 2019, when Preston Williams was healthy, he had a 22 percent target share. When Fitzpatrick was a starter with the Jets in 2015 and 2016, each of his top two WRs were fed 100 targets in each season. Fitzpatrick remains much of the same style of QB he was back then, and Samuel will now face much less competition for targets than he did in Carolina, so look for him to exceed expectations in terms of catches in 2021.

Calvin Ridley, Atlanta: Ridley was going to be drafted as a top Fantasy wide receiver this season even if Julio Jones stayed in the picture, but with Jones gone, Ridley may have a path to finishing as the No. 1 WR this year. In 2020 games in which both wideouts played 70 percent of snaps, Ridley's targets per route run rate was 21.9 percent. In all other games, the rate was 27 percent.

Over the past three years, Ridley's target share rose each season, with a significant spike to 25.1 percent last year. The most important number to illustrate how productive Ridley could be this season, though, is his percentage of Atlanta's air yards from 2020. Last year, he accounted for an impressive 36.3 yards in games in which both WRs played. That air yardage number skyrocketed when Jones was out, and points to Ridley challenging for No. 1 overall WR honors in Fantasy football in 2021.

