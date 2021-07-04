After biding his time for six years on four different teams, Mike Davis has a chance to be a starting running back in the NFL. The new Atlanta Falcon, who was born and raised in the city, impressed in filling in for Christian McCaffrey last season and left the Panthers for their division-rival. Davis isn't flashy, but his production could shoot him up the 2021 Fantasy football rankings. With Julio Jones no longer on the team, Atlanta looks to be more balanced in 2021, which will be positive for Davis' Fantasy football owners.

For someone who's never had 225 touches in a season, can Davis hold up during a 17-game slate this year? Davis profiles as the type of player who can be one of the 2021 Fantasy football breakouts or 2021 Fantasy football busts. Before beginning the search for the top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Scott Engel, Jody Smith and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Engel is a Fantasy Hall of Famer, Smith has been ranked among the most accurate experts in the nation by FantasyPros, and Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. This trio brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, strategy tips and much more. Head to SportsLine now to see the 2021 Fantasy football draft bible.

Top 2021 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes SportsLine's top 2021 Fantasy football breakouts:

Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals: Arizona is on its third starting running back in three years with the 2018 fourth-rounder Edmonds getting his shot. After totaling 719 scrimmage yards in his first two years, Edmonds produced 850 yards and two touchdowns while backing up Kenyan Drake last year. Drake took his talents to Las Vegas, so the only competition for touches Edmonds will have is James Conner.

Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts: As the Colts attempt to rekindle Carson Wentz's career, Pittman is the type of big-bodied receiver whom the former Eagle has experienced the most success with. Alshon Jeffery and Jordan Matthews were able to win contested jump balls from Wentz, and the 6-foot-4 Pittman profiles as that type of player. Wentz, despite his play falling off in recent years, can still throw deep, as he had the sixth-highest rate (13.7 percent) last year in throwing the ball 20 yards downfield.

Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs: The defending AFC champions lost Sammy Watkins this offseason and didn't acquire anyone to replace him, so they're clearly expecting someone in-house to make the leap. Hardman will be given the best opportunity to do that as a 2019 second-round pick and has flashed game-breaking potential before. He has 4.33-speed and will likely never see a double-team when sharing the field with Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Hardman's 560 receiving yards last year were essentially the same as the year prior, but his target share jumped from 7.3 percent to 10.2.

How to find proven 2021 Fantasy football rankings

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2021 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the second round in many leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes. You can only see who it is here.

So what is the value of every single player for your 2021 Fantasy football rankings? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2021 Fantasy football draft bible, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.