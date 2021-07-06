The New Orleans Saints face the unenviable task of replacing future Hall of Famer Drew Brees heading into 2021, but who will take the place of the legendary quarterback is up for debate. The Saints didn't select a quarterback in the NFL Draft and will begin training camp with former Buccaneers starter Jameis Winston and multi-purpose standout Taysom Hill competing for the top spot. How should you view both quarterbacks during your 2021 Fantasy football draft prep?

Top 2021 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes SportsLine's top 2021 Fantasy football rookies:

DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles: The Heisman Trophy winner delivered a historic season from an analytical standpoint, and it was enough to convince the Eagles to invest the 10th overall selection in him. No college receiver demanded targets at a higher per-route rate than Smith in 2020 with Alabama, as his 4.39 yards per route run mark was the highest of any qualified player over the past five seasons.

Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers: Harris was the first running back off the board, as Pittsburgh took him with the 24th overall pick. The Steelers let starting running back James Conner walk in free agency, so the former Alabama standout seems poised to handle a workhorse role in his first professional season. Harris is certainly versatile, as he caught 70 passes and found the end zone 11 times as a receiver in his final two seasons at Alabama. He ran more routes than any running back in the country in 2020 and still finished 19th among 80 qualified backs in targets per route run.

Kadarius Toney, WR, New York Giants: Toney was taken with the 20th overall pick and joins a crowded wide receiver room that includes Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, and Darius Slayton. Toney lined up in the slot on 86 percent of his routes with the Gators in 2020, one of the highest rates in college football.

