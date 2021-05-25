The old adage of NFL rookies needing time to develop before becoming impact players is now a thing of the past. Last season saw Justin Herbert and Justin Jefferson make immediate impacts, as both rookies finished among the top 10 in the Fantasy football rankings at their respective positions. There are a number of promising 2021 Fantasy football rookies who could also buck the learning curve like Kyle Pitts, Ja'Marr Chase and top overall pick Trevor Lawrence. When to select rookies with your 2021 Fantasy football picks is both an art and a science, so having insight into their fantasy prospects is critical.

Is Chase worth drafting ahead of fellow rookie receivers Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith? Where Pitts will fall in Atlanta's pecking order, and how high should he be in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings? Before you begin your search for the top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles: The 2020 second-rounder started the last four games of last season and was a godsend to many during the Fantasy football playoffs. He ranked seventh among QBs in fantasy points over those four games despite getting yanked early in Week 17. But new Eagles coach Nick Sirianni hasn't been fully committed to Hurts and even declared an open competition for the quarterback position in training camp. Also, Sirianni has been reluctant to install run-pass options in Philadelphia's offense, which takes away one of Hurts' greatest strengths with his mobility. Add in that he has a young and unproven receiving core and Hurts is someone to avoid as a QB1 for the 2021 season.

Travis Etienne, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars: The ACC's all-time leading rusher was a late first-round pick by the Jags, which reunites him with Trevor Lawrence. But Etienne won't be the Day 1 starter like his former Clemson teammate, as James Robinson had a strong season as a rookie last year with over 1,400 yards from scrimmage and a 4.5 rushing average. Coach Urban Meyer said he envisions Etienne as a third-down back, which would severely limit his fantasy production, particularly as a runner. At rookie camp, Etienne worked mostly with wide receivers and Meyer said the former Clemson star would be the offense's "slash" player. It's easy to see Etienne in a similar role to what Meyer used Percy Harvin in at Florida, but there may not simply be enough touches from him to warrant an early-round fantasy pick.

D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions: A second-round pick last season, Swift split time with Adrian Peterson in Detroit's backfield while also operating as the team's pass-catching back. He had 878 yards from scrimmage, caught 46 passes and scored 10 touchdowns. The Lions made major changes this season at quarterback and receiver but arguably downgraded at both. With their passing attack not scaring the opposition, defenses will load the box to stop Swift, making his job that much more difficult. Detroit is expected to be trailing quite often this season, and while that will give opportunities for Swift in the passing game, it further limits his rushing attempts and scores on the ground. Add in that the Lions replaced Peterson with Jamaal Williams, who offers more versatility, and Swift's path to being an RB1 is loaded with roadblocks.

