The Rams have been one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL since hiring Sean McVay, but Los Angeles' attack will look much different in 2021. That's because the Rams acquired quarterback Matthew Stafford via trade with the Detroit Lions this offseason. Stafford has surpassed 4,000 passing yards eight times in his career and now will have players like Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, DeSean Jackson and tight end Tyler Higbee at his disposal. Should Stafford be among the top quarterbacks in the 2021 Fantasy football rankings, or should you look elsewhere when making your 2021 Fantasy football picks?

Top 2021 Fantasy football picks

Zack Moss, RB, Bills: Buffalo finished 20th in the league in rushing last season, but did not make any moves of note in the offseason to improve its outlook in the backfield behind Josh Allen. That points to Moss getting a very impactful opportunity to become the lead ball-carrier for Buffalo in 2021. Moss will have a strong chance to become a key contributor in an offense that was second-best in the league last year, only behind Kansas City.

Josh Reynolds, WR, Titans: Reynolds was often buried on the depth chart behind Kupp and Woods with the Rams, but he now has a clear opportunity to seize a starting job with a new team. The Titans let wide receiver Corey Davis walk in free agency, which means Reynolds should be able to secure the No. 2 receiver role in Tennessee. With A.J. Brown expected to draw double-coverage, Reynolds is among the top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers you should be all over.

Sam Darnold, QB, Panthers: Darnold gets a fresh new start in Carolina after spending his first three seasons with the Jets. He's coming off a disappointing season in which he threw just nine touchdown passes, but he'll be part of a Carolina offense that already has established, quality playmakers in place. In Darnold's three seasons with the Jets, the team never had a pass-catcher reach 850 yards or a running back get to the 700-yard mark. Now, he will get to team up with one of the NFL's most versatile running backs in Christian McCaffrey and receiver D.J. Moore, who is coming off a pair of 1,100-yard seasons.

