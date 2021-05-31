Depending how the rest of the offseason shakes out, there could be a dozen or more NFL teams with a new starting quarterback in 2021. Those changes will go a long way in shaping the 2021 Fantasy football rankings at quarterback and they will shake up value of the skill players impacted by those moves. Does Matthew Stafford make Rams receivers such as Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp more attractive 2021 Fantasy football picks?

And which players are Fantasy relevant in Detroit with Jared Goff now under center? Those are just some of the questions Fantasy players will need to find answers for as they get their 2021 Fantasy football draft prep underway. Before beginning the search for the top 2021 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Top 2021 Fantasy football picks

The Fantasy football draft bible includes SportsLine's top 2021 Fantasy football negative regression candidates:

Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings: For the first half of 2020, Thielen was Kirk Cousins' go-to target in Minnesota's offense as it adjusted to life without Stefon Diggs. That changed as Justin Jefferson emerged. Jefferson had a 26.4 percent target share from Week 11 on, compared to just 19.8 percent for Thielen during that span. Jefferson also took over as the top red zone target late in the season, seeing almost double the amount of looks compared to Thielen. Now at age 31, Thielen is clearly set to take a step back.

Will Fuller, WR, Miami Dolphins: Fuller will sit Week 1 due to a suspension, so he'll already be playing from behind. He also moves from the clear-cut top target on a pass-heavy Texans team to a far worse situation in Miami. DeVante Parker has already established himself as a top target, and the Dolphins invested a top-10 pick in Jaylen Waddle. Additionally, Fuller's numbers were padded by the Texans playing from behind last year -- a scenario the Dolphins aren't expected to be in as regularly in 2021.

Robert Tonyan, TE, Green Bay Packers: Tonyan scored 11 touchdowns on 52 receptions last year. That ratio is almost impossible to replicate. Five of those scores also came in the first three weeks, making his season-long numbers look more impressive than what Fantasy players actually got for a majority of the season. Add in immense uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the quarterback situation, and Tonyan likely won't deliver the same Fantasy impact in 2021.

